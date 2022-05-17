For All Mankind Season 3 premiers June 10th on Apple TV

Apple has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming third season of For All Mankind, taking place two decades after the moon landing. The team have a new objective in the form of the red planet Mars and For All Mankind S3 will be premiering on June 10, 2022.

For All Mankind as a science-fiction drama TV series created and written by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi and produced for Apple TV+. The storyline offers a look at an alternative history depicting what would have happened if a global space race had never ended after the Soviet Union succeeded in the first crewed Moon landing ahead of the United States.

For All Mankind stars Joel Kinnaman in the lead role as fictional NASA astronaut Edward Baldwin, with Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, and Wrenn Schmidt in other starring roles.

For All Mankind S3

“The ensemble cast returning for season three includes Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey W. Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt, along with new series regular Edi Gathegi who will play Dev Ayesa, a charismatic visionary with his sights set on the stars. The propulsive new season of the alternate-reality series takes viewers to a new decade, moving into the early ’90s with a high-octane race to a new planetary frontier: Mars.”

If you have not already seen the first two seasons of For All Mankind they are currently available to stream via Apple TV+.

Source : Apple TV

