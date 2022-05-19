Hewlett Packard Enterprise build new supercomputer factory

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has announced plans and commitment to build a new supercomputer factory in the Czech Republic. It will be the first factory in the region the next-generation high-performance computing or HPC and artificial intelligence systems. “Our new HPC factory in Kutná Hora, Czech Republic, is another significant investment, among our other R&D initiatives, that we have made in Europe.“—Justin Hotard, executive vice president and general manager, HPC & AI, at HPE.

The new site will manufacture and ship two main product lines, the HPE Apollo systems, ideal for demanding HPC and AI applications, and AI modeling and training, and the HPE Cray EX supercomputers, designed to support next-generation, high-end supercomputing to deliver unprecedented performance to tackle the world’s challenging scientific and AI tasks.

New supercomputer factory

“When European organizations adopt next-generation supercomputing, they gain a powerful foundation to seize opportunities of exponential data growth to accelerate scientific discovery, strengthen digital sovereignty and unlock innovations to deliver greater economic value,” said Justin Hotard, executive vice president and general manager, HPC & AI, at HPE. “HPE is committed to continue supporting Europe in this endeavor and our new HPC factory in Kutná Hora, Czech Republic, is another significant investment, among our other R&D initiatives, that we have made in Europe. We are now able to manufacture the industry’s leading supercomputing, HPC, and AI systems, while increasing supply chain viability and resiliency.”

“HPE has an extensive HPC and AI footprint in Europe that is centered on advancing national initiatives to drive time-to-insight in complex scientific research that is critical to solving challenging world problems such as predicting and preparing for extreme weather events, diagnosing and treating diseases, and improving food security and sustainability. Gaining access to next-generation, data-driven technologies that unlock invaluable insights and capabilities for AI innovation, is also imperative for Europe in achieving digital sovereignty.”

