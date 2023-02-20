This week Atos has announced they have been contracted to build and install a new high-performance computer for the Max Planck Society in the form of the BullSequana XH3000 supercomputer. The Max Planck Society is a a world-leading science and technology research organization and the project is estimated to be worth over €20 million.

The installation will feature 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors and for the first time in an Atos-based European system, the upcoming AMD Instinct MI300A accelerator. The system will consist of ten BullSequana XH3000 racks with a total of 768 processor nodes of and 192 accelerator nodes and will be complemented with an IBM SpectrumScale storage solution.

The new supercomputer, with a total order value of over 20 million euros, will be operated by the Max Planck Computing and Data Facility (MPCDF) in Garching near Munich and will provide high-performance computing (HPC) capacity for many institutes of the Max Planck Society. Particularly demanding scientific projects, such as those in astrophysics, life science research, materials research, plasma physics, and AI will benefit from the high-performance capabilities of the new system.”

“Emmanuel Le Roux, Group SVP, Global Head of HPC, AI & Quantum at Atos, highlighted, “We are very proud to have been awarded this contract and to have been trusted with our extensive HPC expertise. We are convinced that the combination of our newly developed, powerful and energy-efficient BullSequana XH3000 system with the high-performance AMD Instinct MI300A processors will provide the Max Planck Society with a future-proof system and the computing power required to further continue its ground-breaking research.”

Brad McCredie, corporate vice president, Data Center Acceleration Business, AMD said “AMD, with the MI300A APU, continues to deliver breakthrough performance for researchers and the high performance computing industry. AMD is excited by the strong market validation of the performance, power and simplified programming advantages unlocked by the MI300A APU architecture and we are looking forward to working with Atos to advance the specific science and research needs of the Max Planck Society.”

