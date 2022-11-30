SMART Modular Technologies unveiled new Data Center SSD range

SMART Modular Technologies has this week introduced a new range of SSD storage solutions offering power efficient Data Center SSD storage drives in the form of the DC4800 PCIe Gen 4 family. The SMART’s DC4800 SSD storage has been specifically designed with hardware-accelerated SSD controller that draws less power without compromising storage input/output (I/O) performance.

The company explains that the zero-induced throttling allows these SSDs to perform better under continued duress, even when they are pushed to their performance limit. “This translates to significant power consumption improvement per server, as well as consistent latency performance of up to 7-nines or 99.99999% of the time” writes the press release.

PCIe Gen 4 Data Center SSD

“Today’s leading-edge servers are not only expected to manage a significant mass of transactions to enable processes like machine learning, artificial intelligence, and the internet of things, but they are also expected to be more power efficient,” said Andy Mills, data center architect for SMART. “Data centers are increasingly challenged by performance and energy demands as they expand to address these new workloads that process data from an ever-growing array of intelligent devices at the edge.”

“The DC4800 family of PCIe Gen 4 data center class drives are compliant to the Open Compute Project (OCP) 1.0 NVMe storage standard, and are available in capacities up to 7.68 TB and available in U.2 and E1.S form factors. Initial sampling is already in process with several OEMs and system builders.”

For more information on the new Data Center SSD storage range created by SMART Modular Technologies jump over to its official website by following the link below.

Source : SMT





