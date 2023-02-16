HP unveils new Z high-performance PC workstation desktops

This week Hewlett-Packard has unveiled a new range of high-performance computer workstations in the form of its Z PC range which features the HP Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8 Fury desktops, powered by Intel processors. The PC systems have been designed to provide users with a scalable balance of CPU and GPU compute needed to “fuel new levels of speed, accuracy, and creativity” says Hewlett-Packard.

The HP Z4, Z6, Z8, Z8 Fury G5 are now available to preorder and the HP Anyware Remote System Controller is expected to be made available during the spring months of 2023 although pricing and availability worldwide has not been confirmed as yet. Check out the promotional video below to learn more about the HP Z range of computers.

“Z by HP is dedicated to delivering the best possible computing experience to fuel new levels of speed, accuracy, and creativity,” said Jim Nottingham, Vice President and General Manager, Z by HP. “HP’s design engineering, together with the power of Intel and NVIDIA, provide the performance, scalability, and security our customers require to meet their evolving needs.”

High-performance workstation

“Z by HP innovations start with the customer to deliver the performance benefits needed whether it’s importing and working with large models and assemblies, running complex simulations, or training complex deep learning and machine learning models faster. The latest Z workstation desktops include up to 56 CPU cores and four high-end GPUs in the Z8 Fury G5. The Z4, Z6, Z8, and our all-new Z8 Fury, provide a variety of configurations to meet every workflow challenge for each of these segments. From our best-selling workhorse, the Z4, to the extreme performance of the Z8 Fury, Z by HP has the right workstation for every workflow.”

“Intel and Z by HP represent the future of high-performance workstation computing,” said Roger Chandler, Vice President and General Manager, Intel. “With Intel Xeon W, users can expect breakthrough performance, advanced security features, and the scalability they need to tackle the most demanding workloads.”

Source : HP





