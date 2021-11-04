Supercharge your daily routine with the Superlocal customisable 24-hour clock

If you would like to form a stronger daily routine you may be interested in a new customizable 24-hour clock called Superlocal. Specifically created to help you start building your daily habits to help relieve stress and enable you to be more productive. “Superlocal is a subtle and gentle approach to keeping a healthy routine. It’s also a way to quickly visualize how you spend your day.”

The Superlocal clock can be set according to how you spend your day. The approach is intentionally subtle and non-dogmatic. There are no numbers or alarms to trigger your senses, scold or shame you. (You can get those on your phone). Think of Superlocal instead as more of an offering, a supportive and gentle way to visualize and cultivate daily ritual. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $170 or £125 (depending on current exchange rates).

Supercharge your daily routine

“A few years ago while researching and building timekeeping devices, we were surprised to learn that getting consistent sleep, even for just a few hours a night is healthier than sleeping for longer hours at random intervals. This got us curious about building rituals into our day. And it turns out that doing the mundane things you do anyway, like eating, exercise, and folding laundry at the same time each day can reduce stress and open up space for you to focus on the more interesting stuff. Which is what we’re into.”

If the Superlocal crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Superlocal customisable 24-hour clock project watch the promotional video below.

“Our experience of time, including how we move through the day is not uniform. That said, most clocks display hours and minutes with equal weight.- Superlocal is a 24-hour timepiece. The single clock hand will complete one revolution each day. The clock dial has 48 machined dimples positioned at half hour increments. The dimples perfectly fit 2.5mm magnetic spheres. Use these spheres to personalize your clock dial to mark significant moments in your day. Leave space open where there is less of a need to focus on time.”

Examples of daily routines

“It’s up to you to set Superlocal how you’d like, but we recommend starting with sleep. Begin by placing one dot to indicate the time you go to sleep, and another at the time you wake up. Live with it for a few days, and try to focus on honing in on your sleep ritual. From here, place another marker. Maybe it is when you eat dinner, or do some exercise, or help your kids with homework.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the customisable 24-hour clock, jump over to the official Superlocal crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

