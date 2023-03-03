Succession Season 4 lands on Sky 27th of March (Video)

Sky has announced that Succession Season 4 will be available on Sky Atlantic and NOW from the 27th of March, this will be the final season of the popular show.

Episodes of the final season of Succession will be available each week at 2 am and also available on demand as well. Have a look at the trailer below.

Succession explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck).

In series 4, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

Series is created by Jesse Armstrong; executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell. Jesse Armstrong serves as showrunner.

You can find out more details about Succession Season 4 over at Sky at the link below, as a fan of the show, we I can’t wait to find out what happens in the final season.

