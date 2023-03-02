Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD channel unveiled

Formula 1 fans will love the new Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD which will bring 24/7 Formula 1 content to Sky in UHD.

This new UHD Formula 1 channel launches tomorrow, Friday the 3rd of March as the new season starts this week with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

As the engines begin revving for the start of the Formula 1 season, Sky has just made Sky Sports F1 even better by unveiling Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, a new 24/7 live channel, showing every GP race, qualifying and practice in stunning Ultra HD and HDR.

Launching on Friday 3rd March, as the season commences in Bahrain, the new channel means F1 fans can enjoy every lap, pit stop and podium in the best quality, almost like you’re trackside.

Simply tune in to Sky Sports F1 on channel 406, and Sky will automatically play the laps in the best quality and sound available – up to Ultra HD and HDR – without having to press the red button. And thanks to Sky Entertainment OS, you can enjoy every Grand Prix with Sky Glass’ Aurora Display giving you incredible detail, colour and clarity.

Source Sky





