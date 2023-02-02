Sky Glass and Sky Stream get new features with Entertainment OS 1.1

Sky has announced that it’s Sky Glass and Sky Stream will be getting a new range of features with the Entertainment OS 1.1.

The new Entertainment OS 1.1 will bring a range of new personalized features to the Sky Stream and Sky Glass devices.

Entertainment OS 1.1 will bring you Personalised Playlists, a new ’Play’voice command to help you play what you want to watch even quicker, more ways to find content from your favourite actors and directors, as well as enhanced Bluetooth features. The updates will be available to all customers by 4 February. Here’s what’s coming:

Personalised Playlists:

Whether you’re a sports buff or a reality TV fan, with Playlist you can create a list of everything you want to watch from the TV guide, on demand and apps, to enjoy whenever you’re ready, simply by pressing the ‘+’ button on your remote.

And now with Personalised Playlist, you can create up to five unique playlists – so perhaps one for each member of your household, as well as a playlist for everyone to add things to enjoy together. For families, you can keep all the episodes of Paw Patrol to the kids’ lists, leaving yours free to fill with The Last of Us, Gangs of London or Below Deck… whatever floats your boat. Or if you have a housemate who loves sport documentaries or reality TV, they can save it in their Playlist instead of adding it the household’s shared list.

Jump back in, faster:

Getting to what you want to watch has never been easier, as Sky adds the new ‘Play’ voice command. Simply say “Play Love Island” and pick up exactly where you left off in the South African villa, so you don’t have to go via a Show Page or search results.

You can find out more information about the Entertainment OS 1.1 over at Sky at the link below, the update will be available to everyone by the 4th of February.

