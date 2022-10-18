Sky Stream is now available from £26 a month

Sky has announced that their new Sky Stream device is now available in the UK today, and prices start at £26 a month and it includes Netflix.

Sky Stream gives you access to everything you get on Sky without the need for a satellite dish, it comes with the same UI as the Sky Glass TV.

Giving you access to the world of Sky TV including hits like Gangs of London and I Hate Suzie, alongside blockbuster movies, there’s something for everyone to watch. Sky Sports*, the home of the most and best live sport, includes over 400 live football fixtures every year including must-watch Premier League and Women’s Super League matches, as well as every F1 race and much more.

The UK’s best TV aggregation platform also includes unmissable shows not on Freeview, as well as a range of top apps, including Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All4, YouTube, Discovery+, Peacock, Paramount+, Fiit and more. Everything you watch on Sky Stream is ready to enjoy in HD as standard, with UHD also available.

You can find out more details about the new Sky Stream over at Sky at the link below, you can choose from a range of TV packs including Sky Sports, Cinema, BT Sport, Kids and more.

Source Sky



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

