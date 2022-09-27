Sky Stream launches in the UK October 18th

Sky has announced that it is launching its new streaming device, Sky Stream, in the UK from the 18th of October.

The new Sky Stream will work exactly like Sky Glass, and it brings the Sky Glass UI to any TV, it will basically give you everything you get with the Sky Glass TVs on any TV.

Stephen van Rooyen, Executive Vice President & CEO, UK & Europe, “Sky’s always reinvented the TV experience and offered the best content – but it’s not always been accessible to everyone. There couldn’t be a better time to launch our latest innovation using the Sky Glass Platform – whether you want to stream House of the Dragon, Gangs of London or Stranger Things, Sky Stream has it all. It’s the most affordable and easiest way to get Sky TV and Netflix together, offering consumers the value they are seeking right now.”

Sky will offer the device on an 18-month contract for £26 a month or on a 31-day rolling plan for £29 a month. For that, you get the device and Sky Ultimate TV and Netflix Basic included.

There are additional packs that you can purchase on top which include Sky Cinema, Sky Sports, BT Sport, and more. There is a £39.99 setup fee on the 31-day plan and a £20 setup fee on the 18-month plan.

You can find out more details about Sky Stream over at Sky at the link below, it will be available in the UK from the 18th of October 2022.

Source Sky



