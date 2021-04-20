Geeky Gadgets

Subaru prices 2022 Outback Wilderness

Subaru has announced the official pricing for the 2022 Outback line. The newest model that most people will be interested in is the Outback Wilderness that has a starting price of $36,995, not counting the destination and handling charge that adds $1125 to the price. The Wilderness model builds off of the Onyx Edition XT model that sits directly below it in the hierarchy.

It features the 2.4-liter turbo Boxer engine, hands-free power gate, 180-degree front view monitor, and a full-size matching spare tire. Wilderness edition also gets exclusive dual-function X-MODE and is fitted with Yokohama GEOLANDAR all-terrain tires. Subaru also fits the Wilderness with different suspension than other models giving it 9.5-inches of ground clearance and additional suspension travel while still being comfortable.

Subaru doesn’t offer much in the way of options for the Outback Wilderness model. An option package adding a power moon roof, STARLINK 11.6-inch multimedia with a navigation system, and reverse automatic braking is available for $1845. Outback Wilderness and other outback models will be available this summer.

