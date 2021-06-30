Stratus smart stompbox and companion app

Guitarists looking for a versatile yet affordable guitar pedal may be interested in a new crowdfunding campaign launched by Chaos Audio for their new smart stompbox called Stratus. Equipped with all the classic effects you already know straight out-of-the-box, plus a wealth of new custom effects to take your music creativity to new heights. “Stratus was made by musicians, for musicians. Now you can seamlessly craft your sound no matter how or what you play. You won’t find a more user friendly multi-effects platform.”

Supplied with its own companion stompbox application the Chaos Audio app which is available for both Android and iOS devices and links to the stomp box via Bluetooth, you can control every aspect of the Stratus from the palm of your hand.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $239 or £173 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Stratus campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Stratus smart stompbox project play the promotional video below.

“Stratus. The intelligent, all-in-one multi-tool for electric guitarists. Combining the capabilities of an online multi-effects platform, looper, and guitar tuner, Stratus is the perfect effects solution for beginner and advanced guitarists alike. Simply download the app, customize your effects, and you’re ready to rock!”

“Stratus is the flexible tool for your gear arsenal. You can have it substitute any pedal you might be missing on your board, or create entire digital pedalboards by chaining up to five effects together in any order you can imagine. It also functions as a looper and tuner!”

” Stratus’ online effects library will be continually updated so you never run out of new effects to play with. Whether you want to sound like your favorite artist or craft a sound of your own, Stratus has you covered.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the smart stompbox, jump over to the official Chaos Audio Stratus crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

