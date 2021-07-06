Forests of Pangaia strategy board game features magical forests and ancient lands

If you enjoy a strategy board game you may be interested in the new Forests of Pangaia tabletop game created by Pangaia Games based in Berlin, Germany. Designed to offer you an enchanting experience during which you grow magical forests on the ancient lands of Pangaia, the game has launched via Kickstarter and already raised over $250,000 thanks to over 4,500 backers with still 10 days remaining. The game is available in English, French, Italian and German and is a game for 2 to 4 players and features 40 miniature wooden trees, four mythical spirits and enchanting artwork.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $57 or £42 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Forests of Pangaia campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Forests of Pangaia strategy board game project play the promotional video below.

“We invested a lot of time building the world of Forests of Pangaia and spent countless hours working on the game design and the many aesthetic aspects of the game. While the game design is finalized, the art assets are not necessarily complete, but they illustrate where we are heading. With support from you and the community of backers, we can bring Forests of Pangaia to a whole new level, polish the design with a professional graphic designer, complete the art and illustrations and provide an exceptional level of quality.”

“We look forward to unlocking these stretch goals with you to reveal exciting upgrades along the way. Stay tuned for some amazing features! We are super happy to announce that our partner Treecelet committed to plant one tree for every game unit ordered! Please help to raise awareness for this awesome initiative and let’s plant a forest together on treecelet.com.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the strategy board game, jump over to the official Forests of Pangaia crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

