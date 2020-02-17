Frutticola board game lets you build a preserve empire

Frutticola is a new board game designed by Italian board game publisher Giochix based in Rome, Italy. “A small town in the US in the ’50s, who will be able to produce and sell the best jams by the Christmas sale?” Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Frutticola board game which is now available from €42 with worldwide delivery expected to take place during November 2020.

“We are very proud to present the campaign for Frutticola, the new strategic game edited by Giochix.it. It’s a Euro game created by Giovanni Fiore and Virginio Gigli. Giovanni Fiore is a debuting author, while Virginio Gigli has a long experience making games (Coimbra, Egizia, Grand Austria Hotel, Lorenzo il Magnifico, Terramara and many more). Frutticola is a game for 2-4 players and lasts about 60 minutes. It’s a modern style game, in which the many strategies and different options don’t make the game last longer.”

“Instead of the wooden cubes, cylinders and standard meeples used in the standard version of the game, this version includes 144 3D contents: the fruits miniatures (74 fruits, divided among apples, strawberries, blueberries, peaches, lemons, and oranges) and jars of jams miniatures (42 jams of 6 different kinds), and the custom meeples in several colors. It also features the Initial Resources expansion, which has 20 additional cards. This expansion, and other expansions which will be unlocked by SGs, will not be included in the retail Deluxe version but will be sold separately. Here you can have them for free!”

For more details and to make a pledge to be one of the first backers to own Frutticola, jump over to the official Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

