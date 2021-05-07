New Stranger Things 4 trailer released by Netflix

If like us you are looking forward to the premiere of the highly anticipated Stranger Things 4 TV series, you will be pleased to know that Netflix has today released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming series which will be available later this year on Netflix. The fourth season has continued to be produced by the show’s creators the Duffer Brothers, along with Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Iain Paterson.

“We’re excited to officially announce that production for Stranger Things 4 is now underway—and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper! Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; [Hopper] is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, Russia, where he will face dangers both human… and other. Meanwhile, back in the States, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything… — The Duffer Brothers”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Thankfully the show’s main cast will continue to consist of Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, and Cara Buono, with Brett Gelman promoted to series regular. Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco and Joseph Quinn were newly added to the main cast for this season.

Source : Netflix

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals