RUX helps carry your most valuable gear

RUX is a new storage box solution designed to provide an unprecedented way to pack move and use your most valuable gear. Created by Jamie Bond based in Canada the RUX storage system is already raised over $200,000 via Indiegogo thanks to nearly 1,000 backers. The versatile storage box offers a unique all in one system to pack, move and use your most needed gear wherever you may be.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $304 or £222 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 22% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the RUX campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the RUX storage box project review the promotional video below.

“RUX is the new all-in-one system to pack, move, and use your valuable gear. Garage to the beach. Truck to the trailhead. Ready when you need it. Just pack, grab ‘n go. Protect your gear, protect your time, protect yourself from junk show packing. RUX helps you do what you do best — make time and space for the good life.”

“Love the outdoor life? Relish the rush you get from being outside — camping, kayaking, skiing, mountain biking, or just chilling on the beach? But packing and moving all your equipment is a total hassle, right? Trying to fit your gear in flimsy duffel bags that carry too little, or wrangling hard-to-manage bins that suck the fun out of the whole trip. Then reverse it, again and again.”

Volume: 70L

​Empty weight: 4.4 lbs / 2 kg

Dimensions (width x length x depth): 15.7 x 19.5 x 13.8 inches / 40 x 50 x 35 cm

“Wanting your gear accessible and protected when you’re outdoors is pretty much a given. You shouldn’t have to worry about your precious equipment getting damaged. Yet, most gear cases, bins, and bags aren’t built to withstand the demands of the outdoors, plus they have non-existent organizational abilities.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the storage box, jump over to the official RUX crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

