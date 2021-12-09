STEM plant monitor and growing system teaches about photosynthesis and more

A new STEM educational electronic plant monitor and growing system has been created powered by the awesome Micro: bit mini PC enabling children and adults alike to learn more about photosynthesis, monitor the conditions of plants using sensors and as a side-effect grow plan successfully. The kit has been launched via Kickstarter and is now available to back with early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $66 or £49 (depending on current exchange rates).

“A plant kit that invites you into the wonderland of plants where plants are capable of telling you their needs to flourish. All you need is the courage to make the magic happen! Introducing Connect+ plant, a Smart Planting Kit that guides you to successfully grow tomatoes, mints and sunflowers on your first time. Through learning about sensors and programming, you’ll be able to make plants capable of expressing their needs.”

If the CONNECT+ PLANT crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the CONNECT+ PLANT STEM plant monitor and growing system project play the promotional video below.

Micro: bit STEM plant growing system

“Planting monitoring is DIFFICULT, don’t you think so? They stay silent all the time and won’t show their needs until the situation becomes really critical. The fact is you know plants need water and sunlight to grow, but how much is exactly needed to prosper your plant? Stop learning it through trial and error, save innocent life by planting in a smarter way. Our kit will include a Micro: bit control board for temperature monitoring and smart sensors for soil moisture and light intensity indication. You can then build a way to accurately monitor the growth rate of the plant and know their needs on time. “

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the STEM plant monitor and growing system, jump over to the official CONNECT+ PLANT crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

