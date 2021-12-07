LetPot smart app controlled indoor garden for greens and herbs

LetPot is a new application controlled indoor garden designed to enable you to easily and quickly grow herbs and greens to help you stay healthy. The expandable indoor garden can be built using a number of different modules depending on your requirements and space, offering an automatic watering system to grow fruits, vegetables and more.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $125 or £94 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 55% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“LetPot is a smart indoor garden with an automatic watering system that lets you easily grow delicious organic veggies and fruits at home all year round. Plant anything you wish anytime and anywhere. LetPot provides everything plants need for the fast healthy growth of fresh herbs and vegetables or decorative plants, feel free to grow anything you like. With an innovative App-controlled watering system, connect with Wi-fi and Bluetooth, you can choose the best watering mode for your plants with just one click on your phone. No matter where you are, LetPot will water your plants automatically and remotely. “

With the assumption that the LetPot crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2020. To learn more about the LetPot smart indoor garden project review the promotional video below.

“One single water refill lasts for 30 days, the water will automatically circulate from the water tank to the planter. You never waste water and never need to worry about forgetting to water. LetPot will take care of your plants automatically whether you are at home or not. LetPot is made from 100% recyclable UV resistant & food-grade resin that is safe and durable. The entire system is IPX6 waterproof and easy to use both outdoors & indoors. Balcony, kitchen, living room, back yard. LetPot is perfect everywhere.”

Grow your own organic food at home within 22 days

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the smart indoor garden, jump over to the official LetPot crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals