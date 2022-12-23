Steam Winter Sale now on!!!

Valve has this week announced that the Steam Winter Sale is now on offering a wealth of discounts on thousands of games in what the company says is the “biggest sale of the year“. So if you have some spare cash would like to bag a few bargains for the holiday season jump over to the Steam games network where you can shop for yourself or friends by gifting specific games or gift cards if you need a last-minute present.

Steam Winter Sale 2022

There is also time to vote in the 2022 Steam Awards check out the video below to learn more about how you can cast your vote to help your favourite games. The Steam Winter Sale is on now and will continue until January 5 at 10am PST, so don’t delay.

“The Steam Winter Sale is LIVE! From now until January 5th at 10am PST, you’ll find deals on thousands of games in our biggest sale of the year. Shop for yourself or your friends—you can gift specific games, or go the gift card route. As for the Steam Awards, you’ve already nominated your favorite games from 2022, so now it’s time to VOTE! Vote HERE across all 11 categories by January 3rd at 9am PST; we’ll be announcing the winners just one hour later.”

Source : Valve





