Steam Autumn Sale 2022 now on!

Gamers patiently waiting for the Steam Autumn Sale to Start will be pleased to know that it is now underway offering “tens of thousands of discounted games“. The Steam Autumn Sale runs until November 29th at 10am PST!

Steam Autumn Sale

“Are you ready for an entire week filled with tens of thousands of discounts? The Steam Autumn Sale is underway! From now until November 29 at 10am PT, browse through every genre imaginable to grab games on sale for the perfect additions to your Steam library.”

Steam Awards Nominations

“This is also the time to nominate your favorite games from the past year for the Steam Awards! We have 11 different categories this year, including a brand new category for games you love playing on portable devices:

Best Game on the Go

Game of the Year

VR Game of the Year

Labor of Love

Better with Friends

Most Innovative Gameplay

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

Best Game You Suck At (no offense)

Outstanding Visual Style

Best Soundtrack

Sit Back and Relax

“There are a couple of ways you can lock in your nominations: You can do it directly from the store page or the event post from the developers of the title you like, or head to the Steam Awards Nomination page. You can even earn a badge for nominating in a single category, and level up from there with each additional category up to 11. “

Source : Steam





