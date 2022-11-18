Steam Autumn Sale 2022 starts November 22nd

If you are interested in stocking up with a few new games for the holiday season or presents for family and friends. You will be pleased to know that the Steam Autumn Sale 2022 starts later this month. Discounts will be available to grab from November 22 2022 onwards until November 29, enabling you to expand your Steam library of games even further and make your hard earned cash go further.

Steam Autumn Sale 2022

“The Steam Autumn Sale is also the time to nominate your favorite games from the past year for the Steam Awards, in 11 different categories (including a brand new category for games you love playing on portable devices). There are a couple of ways you’ll be able to nominate games for the Steam Awards: do it directly from each game’s store page or the event post from the developers of the titles you like, or head to the Steam Awards Nomination page (via the Steam homepage). You can even earn a badge for nominating in a single category, and level up from there with each additional category up to 11.”

– Game of the Year

– VR Game of the Year

– NEW: Best Game on the Go

– Labor of Love

– Better with Friends

– Most Innovative Gameplay

– Outstanding Story-Rich Game

– Best Game You Suck At (no offense)

– Outstanding Visual Style

– Best Soundtrack

– Sit Back and Relax

“Get ready to stock up on games for you and those special (or non-special, no judgment) people in your life during the Steam Autumn Sale: November 22nd at 10am PST to November 29th at 10am PST!”

Source : Steam





