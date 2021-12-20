Valve Steam Labs Store Hubs Experiment 13 launches

Valve has this month announced the launch of the latest Steam Labs Store Hubs Experiment 13 bringing with it new tools for browsing, filtering, and exploring deeper into each category. To enjoy and use the latest Experiment 13 features you need to join the experiment from the Steam Labs page. After which you will find that every category and tag page on the store has been updated, introducing these new layouts and features to hundreds of niche destinations throughout. These pages are available once you start exploring the “Categories” drop-down in the store menu, or by clicking on tags from a game’s store page.

Steam Labs Experiment 13

“The most notable feature of the new hubs is the carousel of featured games right at the top of the page. Much like our previous design, this area features new, top-selling, and discounted titles through the lens of our recommendations system which takes into account the games you’ve played, your friends’ recommendations, and the curators and developers you follow. The new carousel features more metadata about each game, including tags, release date, and review score, plus a large presentation of the game’s micro trailer, a feature which you may remember from Steam Labs Experiment 1.”

“Our new content hub design features powerful new filtering tools which we first introduced with Steam Labs Experiment 12. This new section allows you to sort by new and trending, top selling, top rated, or discount amount. And you can filter by features, tags, or your own shopping preferences like language support or whether to hide some of the games you’ve already discovered. To join this experiment and try the new Store Hubs, just visit the Steam Labs page and click on “Join The Store Hubs Experiment” for Experiment 13. It will redirect you to one of the updated hubs so you can start exploring right away.”

“Once you’ve joined the experiment, you can find just the thing you’re looking for, such as upcoming co-op survival games, the new and trending atmospheric, story-rich, open world games, the top-rated roguelike space games, current deals on third-person, single player action games, or whatever your thing might be.”

Source : Valve

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals