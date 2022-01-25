Steam Deck will save your progress to the cloud even if you don’t exit the game

Valve has this week revealed more details about the new handheld games console which will be officially launching next month. Announcing that the Steam Deck will be equipped with a new cloud save feature called Dynamic Cloud Sync, enabling users to carry progress from your Steam Deck directly to your PC or even another Steam Deck. The cloud save feature will work even when you put your console into suspend mode without fully exiting a game, making it super easy to continue your progress on whatever hardware you are nearest.

The new feature has been added to the company’s existing Steam Cloud service and will automatically upload all modified save game data to the cloud prior to the device entering sleep mode. Owners can then resume their gameplay on any PC, laptop or any other device, with Steam automatically downloading any saved game changes when the users returned to their Steam Deck and wake up their device.

The Dynamic Cloud Sync cloud saving feature will be free to use but is not automatic and developers will need to manually enable it on their games in Steamworks and take advantage of some new APIs created by Valve for the new feature. If you are interested in learning how to enable the new Steam Deck Dynamic Cloud Sync cloud saving feature, follow the instructions below.

Enable Steam Deck Dynamic Cloud Sync

Your game needs to integrate the Dynamic Cloud Save APIs. That way, it can handle the cloud-managed files changing during a game session, and indicate to Steam when files are modified. The new APIs make this relatively straightforward.

1. Ship an updated build of your game including that integration.

2. Turn the feature on in your Steamworks settings.

3. From your Steamworks settings page for a given product, hover over the Applications tab and choose “Steam Cloud.” Just check the box to “Enable Steam Cloud sync on system suspend and resume.”

Source : Valve : DCS

