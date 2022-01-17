Valve Steam Deck games console starts shipping next month

Valve has published a new update on the state of its Steam Deck games console, confirming that it is still on track to start shipping next month during February 2022. The new and highly anticipated handheld games console will soon be in our hands. Even with the global pandemic and supply issues the Valve team have been working hard to make sure timescales do not slip.

If you are unsure exactly when you placed your order and would like to check your “estimated reservation availability window” jump over to the official valve website to check here.

“Happy New Year! The team is back from the holiday and firing on all cylinders – we’ve got a few updates for you today. First and foremost, we’re on track to ship Steam Deck on time. Global pandemic, supply issues, and shipping issues notwithstanding, it looks like we’ll be able to start getting these out the door by the end of February. You can view your estimated reservation availability window here, in case you’ve forgotten.

In parallel, work and testing for the Steam Deck Verified program has been underway. You’ll soon be able to see Deck Verified status for a growing set of Steam games. We’re checking four major categories: input, seamlessness, display, and system support. You can learn more about the program here.

It’s also important that we give developers the ability to test their games in order to get that nice green Verified check, so we’ve been sending developer kits out in quantity. We’ve been approving another wave of dev kits, and hundreds have been shipped out in the last month (and we’re continuing to approve and send out even more). Thanks for your patience devs!

But what good are words when we have photos? Our production build is ramping up, and we have some of the first units in-house to test and evaluate (they’re looking great).”

