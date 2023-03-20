Steam Deck dock station from Syntech

If you are searching for a Steam Deck docking station you might be interested in a new design launched by Syntech this month offering a 6-in-1 Steam Deck dock that has been specifically designed to support Valve’s handheld games console. Priced at $50 the docking station is currently available at a 28% discount for a limited time and features a unique rounded base design rather than the obligatory rectangular design of most handheld console docking stations.

Featuring a HDMI 2.0 4K@60Hz output, a Gigabit Ethernet input, 3 X USB-A 3.0 output, and an USB-C 3.0 for full speed charging the dock allows you to connect your handheld to a wide variety of monitors, controllers, and peripherals. The built-in superior smart chip expands the compatibility of the USB C hub with most Type-C devices, such as phones, tablets, and laptops expanding connectivity even further.

“We are excited to launch the 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station for Steam Deck users,” said Edward (Weiran), founder of Syntech. “Through our collaboration with global gamer representatives, we have developed this product with a deep understanding of the needs and desires of our consumers. As we continue to expand our offerings, we remain committed to our Consumer-Focused Expansion plan, ensuring that every new product we develop is designed with the consumer in mind.”

Steam Deck dock

“The Steam Deck dock is constructed using top-quality ABS+PC material, the dock is durable, sturdy and lightweight. It’s a perfect choice to daily use and carrying. Comes with two anti-slip thumb grips to improve accuracy and sensitivity when controlling games. The round base accentuates the minimalist design, enhances support stability, will not block the vents to dissipate heat, and the style also matches perfectly with Steam Deck.”

For more information on the new Steam Deck dock created by the team of designers at Syntech jump over to the official product page where it is available to purchase priced at $49.99 for a limited time.

Source : Syntech





