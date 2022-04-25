Steam Deck performance running Crysis Remastered

If you are interested in learning more about the performance you can expect from the Valve Steam Deck handheld console. You may be interested in the new video published this month by the team over at Digital Foundry providing footage of the portable console playing Crysis Remastered.

Crysis is a first-person shooter first launched back in 2007 on PC and then later on Xbox, PlayStation and Switch known for its power hungry gameplay. The Crysis Remastered version features a wealth of settings you can tweak to optimize gameplay and was launched back in 2020 making it a perfect title to check just how much you can push the Steam Deck and its hardware.

Steam Deck running Crysis Remastered

“When Alex Battaglia got his hands on a Steam Deck, this was inevitable, right? So, can the Steam Deck really run Crysis? And if so, what type of optimised settings produce the best performance? What’s the best balance of features and battery life… and what about 60fps? ”

To learn more about the performance you can expect from the small yet powerful Steam Deck handheld console built and designed by Valve jump over to the official Digital Foundry YouTube channel by following the link below.

Source : DF

