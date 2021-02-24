Stardew Valley’ board game launches for $55

Stardew Valley developer ConcernedApe has announced and launched a board game adaptation of the popular farm life simulator which is now available to purchase priced at $55. The board games offers cooperative gameplay for 1 to 4 players, and each game takes approximately 45 minutes to play.

“Its really important to us that as a buyer you understand Stardew Valley: The Board Game is not a casual quick game. While it is easy to play once you know the rules, its meant to be challenging. We wanted an experience with depth and replayability. If your game group or family prefers short playtimes (less than 45 minutes) with a small number of rules and components, this game might not be a good fit.”

“Work together with your fellow farmers to save the Valley from the nefarious Joja Corporation! To do this, you’ll need to farm, fish, friend and find all kinds of different resources to fulfill Grandpa’s Goals and restore the Community Center. Collect all kinds of items, raise animals, and explore the Mine. Gain powerful upgrades and skills, and as the seasons pass, do your best to protect the magic of Stardew Valley!”

For more information on the new Stardew Valley’ board game jump over to the official Stardew Valley website by following the link below. Rules for the game are available to view here

