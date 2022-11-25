Star Wars Squadrons now free for a limited time from Epic Games Store

If you haven’t yet purchased or enjoy playing the Star Wars Squadrons first person, multiplayer, space dogfight game. You will be pleased to know that it is now available to download for free saving you roughly $40. The game is available for the next week for free, simply add it to your basket in the Epic Games Store to enjoy. Test your skills and “master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience.”

Star Wars Squadrons

“Buckle up and feel the adrenaline of first-person multiplayer space dogfights alongside your squadron. Pilots who enlist will step into the cockpits of starfighters from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets and fight in strategic 5v5 space battles. Modify your starfighter and adjust the composition of your squadron to suit varying playstyles and crush the opposition. Pilots will triumph as a team and complete tactical objectives across known and never-before-seen battlefields, including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan.”

“Take control of starfighters such as the X-wing and TIE fighter. Customize loadouts and cosmetics, divert power between weapons, shields, and engines, while immersing yourself in the cockpit. Learn what it means to be a pilot in a thrilling STAR WARS single-player story set after the events of Return of the Jedi. Seen from alternating perspectives between two factions, iconic and emerging leaders on both sides are battling for the galaxy. The New Republic fights for freedom. The Empire demands order. We need you to join the galaxy’s finest.”

Source : Epic





