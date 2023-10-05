Hoverboard transformed into Star Wars speeder bike

Building and testing a balancing bike using hoverboard parts and 3D printed components is a fascinating venture that pushes the boundaries of innovation and creativity. This article explores the journey of James Bruton, a tech enthusiast who transformed a hoverboard into a Star Wars speeder bike. The project involved repurposing hoverboard parts, incorporating omni wheels, using 3D printing technology, implementing a fly-by-wire steering system, and overcoming numerous challenges to achieve a functional and unique creation.

Bruton’s initial idea was to use the electronics and motors from a hoverboard to create a self-balancing bike. He intended to control the movement by shifting his weight and tilting the back half of the bike relative to the front half, mimicking the hoverboard’s original functionality. However, this proved to be a challenging task due to the difficulty in maneuvering the bike.

Hoverboard Star Wars speeder bike

To overcome this hurdle, Bruton turned to an Arduino UNO Rev3, a microcontroller board based on the ATmega328P. It monitors the rotation angle and tilt angle of the handlebars using potentiometers, then uses servo motors to tilt the hoverboard controller boards accordingly. This ingenious solution tricks the hoverboard electronics into thinking that the rider is shifting their weight or moving their feet, causing the bike to roll side-to-side or rotate in place through input through the handlebars.

The bike rides on omni wheels, which are wheels with additional smaller wheels around their circumference. These wheels can be driven in one axis by the drive belt but are passive in the other, allowing for multi-directional movement. However, Bruton needed a way to move forwards. He chose to use hobby jet thrusters, controlled by the Arduino, with a throttle turning a third potentiometer. While these thrusters don’t have enough force to start the bike moving, they do allow it to continue once it’s in motion.

Star Wars speeder steering mechanism

The steering system of the bike was another challenge. Bruton upgraded the bike’s steering system to include artificial ankles to tilt the original hoverboard electronics. This system was created using 3D printed parts, with a fly-by-wire arrangement that can turn and move sideways. The Arduino Uno was used to read the analog pots on the joystick and drive the servos, providing a more responsive and controlled ride.

Despite these improvements, the bike was not without its issues. When tested, it was found to be more responsive with increased voltage, but the motors and electronic drivers became warm due to the increased power. Furthermore, the bike became unstable when pushed to go faster, likely due to the hoverboard’s balancing electronics not expecting the bike to move sideways.

To address these issues, Bruton added powerful Electric Ducted Fans (EDFs) and a twist grip on the handlebars to control them. These thrusters helped the bike move forward, but the stability issue remained. Bruton plans to build another version of the bike using four Meccanum wheels in line, which would provide the power of four motors to balance and a system of differential drive to move the bike.

Building and testing a balancing bike using hoverboard parts and 3D printed components is a challenging yet rewarding endeavor. It requires a deep understanding of electronics, mechanics, and programming, as well as the ability to think creatively and solve problems. Despite the challenges, the potential for innovation and the thrill of creating something new make it a worthwhile pursuit for tech enthusiasts and hobbyists alike.



