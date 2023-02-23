Triangle tracked tank version 2

James Bruton has released a new video this week taking on suggestions from his community on how we could improve his original and very unique triangle tracked tank. Now a second generation has been created and tested out in the video embedded below. Providing inspiration for your next 3D print project or electronics build.

“This is version 2 of my omni-directional tank meaning it can move forwards, backwards, and left and right, or diagonally, or any combination out of 360 degrees. It can also turn on the spot. Each track has little wheels mounted in each segment which allows them to slide sideways. This is really similar to other omni-directional robots I’ve built which use various types of omni directional wheels. This seemed like it worked well, but it was really bad at climbing over things, which is what tanks are generally supposed to be good at. “

Triangle tracked tank

“Two tracks at an angle like that just slipped on the edge of most objects and it couldn’t get traction. Also, as the front of the tank was lifted up, the back edge was pivoted off the ground, which didn’t have any drive in that direction anyway. The main suggestions to improve this from the comments on the original video were to make the track style a trapezoidal shape like a traditional tank, and also to have each section able to pivot so each track can comply with the terrain. Also at least one person suggested moving the little wheels in each track segment to the outside of the tracks so that they can help grip better on the corners as the track approaches objects.”

Source : AB : James Bruton







