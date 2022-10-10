Arduino snake leg robot created by James Bruton

If you are interested in building your own snake robot perhaps with six legs or more, you might to take inspiration from the latest creation by YouTuber and robot designer James Bruton. Using a little Arduino hardware together with 3D printed legs inspired by a previously created LEGO Project the robot’s movement resembles the wriggling of a snakes body as it naturally slithers its way in nature.

“While it is easy for the Arduino to control the position of each servo motor, Bruton had to do a lot of work to figure out how to coordinate their movement. He figured out the basics through trial-and-error, but sophisticated control would require trigonometry and the implementation of inverse kinematics. Bruton decided not to bother with those, since he had already accomplished his goal of building robotic legs that look like they would belong to a snake.”

Snake robot

“Beefy servo motors rotate the joints and an Arduino Mega 2560 board controls them. The servos don’t allow for continuous rotation, but that wasn’t necessary for this robot’s gait. Power comes from a hobby LiPo battery pack and Bruton pilots the robot using the custom universal remote that makes an appearance in most of his videos. All of the leg segments were 3D-printed and attached to a frame made from a couple pieces of aluminum extrusion.”

Source : AB



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals