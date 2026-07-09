Everything New in the Nothing Phone (4b)

The Nothing Phone 4B is the latest addition to the Nothing lineup, crafted for budget-conscious users who desire a smartphone that stands out from the crowd. Positioned strategically below the flagship Phone 3 and the mid-range A series, the Phone 4B combines affordability with the brand’s signature design philosophy. Starting at an accessible price of €330/£300, it is tailored for markets like Europe and India, offering a distinctive user experience that balances cost and functionality.

With its bold design and competitive pricing, the Phone 4B aims to carve a niche in the crowded budget smartphone market. It delivers a unique blend of aesthetics and performance, making it an intriguing choice for users who value individuality without breaking the bank. The video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a look at the Nothing Phone 4b.

Design and Build: Transparent Aesthetics at a Lower Cost

The Phone 4B stays true to Nothing’s design ethos, featuring a transparent back panel that reveals screws and internal components, complemented by the brand’s signature Glyph lighting system. This design choice not only sets it apart visually but also reinforces the brand’s commitment to innovation in aesthetics. Available in three colors, blue, black, and white, the Phone 4B offers options to suit different tastes.

To keep costs down, the device features a plastic frame, which, while lightweight, is more prone to scuffs and wear over time. This trade-off may make the phone feel less premium compared to glass or metal alternatives, but it ensures affordability. For users who prioritize design over materials, the Phone 4B delivers a striking visual experience that is rare in its price category.

Display: Vibrant AMOLED with Smooth Refresh Rate

The Phone 4B features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display that delivers vibrant colors, deep contrasts and a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. This combination ensures fluid scrolling and responsive touch interactions, enhancing the overall user experience. The display resolution exceeds 1080p, offering sharp visuals that are ideal for streaming, gaming, and everyday use.

However, the slightly uneven bezels and a lower-quality anti-glare finish may affect usability in bright environments. While the display is a strong point for the Phone 4B, these minor drawbacks could be noticeable to users accustomed to higher-end screens. Despite this, the AMOLED panel remains a standout feature in the budget segment, providing an immersive viewing experience.

Performance: Reliable Mid-Range Power

Under the hood, the Phone 4B is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, which delivers dependable mid-range performance. Paired with Nothing OS 4.1, the software is smooth, intuitive, and thoughtfully customized to enhance usability. The operating system’s minimalist design aligns with the brand’s philosophy, offering a clean and user-friendly interface.

While the chipset is sufficient for everyday tasks and moderate gaming, its limitations may become apparent over time, particularly for users who plan to keep the device for several years. The inclusion of UFS 2.2 storage, while adequate for most users, results in slower data transfer speeds compared to higher-end alternatives. For budget-conscious users, however, the performance strikes a good balance between cost and capability.

Cameras: Dual-Lens System with Mixed Results

The Phone 4B features a dual-camera setup, consisting of a 50 MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an 8 MP ultra-wide lens. In well-lit conditions, the cameras capture sharp and detailed images, making them suitable for casual photography. The ultra-wide lens adds versatility, allowing users to capture expansive landscapes or group shots.

However, the camera system struggles in low-light conditions, where noticeable noise and reduced clarity become apparent. While the Phone 4B’s cameras are adequate for everyday use, they may not satisfy users seeking professional-grade photography. For those who prioritize design and functionality over advanced camera capabilities, the dual-lens system offers reasonable performance at this price point.

Battery and Charging: Long-Lasting with Quick Top-Ups

Equipped with a robust 5200 mAh battery (6000 mAh in the Indian variant), the Phone 4B delivers impressive longevity, lasting 1.5 to 2 days of moderate usage on a single charge. This makes it an excellent choice for users who prioritize battery life and reliability. The device supports 33W fast charging, allowing quick top-ups that minimize downtime.

While the charging speed is adequate, it falls short of the faster technologies found in higher-end devices. Despite this, the combination of strong battery life and reasonable charging speeds ensures that the Phone 4B remains a dependable companion for daily use.

Features and Trade-Offs: Striking a Balance

The Phone 4B retains several standout features, including the Glyph lighting system and Nothing’s minimalist software experience, which set it apart in the budget segment. These elements contribute to the phone’s unique identity and appeal to users who value design and simplicity.

However, the device makes some compromises to maintain its competitive pricing. It lacks wireless charging and, in the Indian variant, NFC functionality. Additionally, the vibration motor feels less refined, and the slower UFS 2.2 storage may impact performance for demanding tasks. While these trade-offs are expected at this price point, they may deter users seeking a more premium experience.

Who Should Buy It? Budget Users with a Taste for Design

The Nothing Phone 4B is an ideal choice for budget-conscious users who prioritize design, software simplicity and battery life over innovative specifications. It appeals to those who want a unique smartphone experience without overspending. While the device makes some compromises, it delivers solid value and showcases Nothing’s distinctive design philosophy.

For users who value individuality and functionality in a budget-friendly package, the Phone 4B offers a compelling option. It strikes a balance between affordability and innovation, making it a standout choice in the competitive budget smartphone market.

Enhance your knowledge of the budget smartphone by exploring a selection of articles and guides on the subject.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee



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