Seagate and Lucasfilm have teamed up to create a new range of Star Wars Beskar Ingot external SSD drives offering capacities of up to 2TB. The Seagate PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD drives are available in 500GB priced at $160 and 1TB for $260. While the SATA SSD will be available in 1 TB for $160 and 2 TB is priced at $270 and the external HDD will be available in 2 TB priced at an affordable $100.

Seagate Star Wars Beskar Ingot external SSD drives

“Seagate’s fastest M.2 2280 SSD, the PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD features speeds up to nine times faster than SATA-based SSDs, delivering sequential read/write performance up to 7000/6850 MB/s. It is also built with a sleek heatsink design for premium installation flexibility and peak performance. Designed with a slim 2.5-inch form factor, the SATA SSD allows for versatile installation and build options.”

“Gamers can light up their battlestations with the external HDD, featuring a customizable RGB LED bar. This external drive is lightweight with simple plug-and-play compatibility, making it easy for gamers to take their whole library on the road. The new drives include Seagate’s five-year warranty and three-years of Rescue Data Recovery Services so gamers have peace of mind.”

Source : Seagate

