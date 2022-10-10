Star Trek Picard Season 3 release date and teaser trailer

At New York Comic Con 2022 this month Paramount+ has premiered a new trailer for the third season of Star Trek Picard, providing fans with a glimpse at what they can expect from the storyline in the upcoming series. Star Trek Picard S3 stars Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, and Michael Dorn of Star Trek: The Next Generation all return for one final high stakes mission.

Star Trek Picard Season 3 release date

Paramount has set a Star Trek Picard Season 3 release date for Thursday, February 16, 2023 and the TV series will stream exclusively on Paramount+ throughout the United States. With Paramount+ you can stream over 30,000 episodes and movies from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Smithsonian Channel, and Paramount Pictures including exclusive originals, live sports, and news.

Star Trek: Prodigy TV series

Paramount Plus has also this week released a new teaser trailer for the return of the animated Star Trek: Prodigy TV series.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5

“The New York Comic Con 2022 Star Trek Universe audience got an action-packed first look at Star Trek: Discovery Season 5. Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), Saru (Doug Jones), Tilly (Mary Wiseman), and the rest of the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery return for an epic new season.”

