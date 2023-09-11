Miniature T425 M.2 2230 (A+E key) NVMe Gen3x2 SSD storage

The miniaturization trend is showing no signs of slowing and has been a significant driving force in technology over the last 60 years. More recently this trend has led to the development of miniature M.2 interface Solid State Drives (SSDs), which have proven to offer superior performance and efficiency compared to smaller embedded storage options such as eMMC. One company at the forefront of this technological advancement is Cervoz, which has recently introduced the T425, a new M.2 2230 NVMe PCIe Gen 3 x2 SSD storage.

The T425 SSD storage is designed for high-speed data transfer and enhanced performance, particularly in embedded computing systems where space constraints are a significant factor. This new SSD supports both A and E key configurations, a feature that offers flexibility and compatibility with a wide range of systems. In terms of performance, the T425 offers sequential speeds of up to 815 MB/s read and 760 MB/s write. This high-speed data transfer capability is available in storage capacities of 64 GB, 128 GB, and 512 GB, providing options to suit various user needs.

T425 M.2 2230 key features :

▪ NVMe PCIe Gen3x2 (A+E Key)

▪ TLC NAND flash memory

▪ Sequential Read/Write: 815/760 MB/s

▪ Capacity: 64GB/ 128GB/ 512GB

▪ End-to-End data protection

▪ SLC write cache technology

▪ Thermal throttling technology

▪ Operating Temp.: 0°C ~ 70°C

Compact form factor

The size of the T425 makes it an ideal choice for ultra-compact fanless PCs that require high computational capabilities. This compactness also makes it a suitable solution for expanding storage capacity when needed, without the need for significant physical space. The T425 can be installed in the M.2 2230 A and E key socket originally intended for WiFi/BT connectivity on the motherboard. This innovative use of space overcomes storage and physical space limitations, offering a new level of flexibility in system design.

Beyond its compact size and high-speed performance, the T425 SSD also features several advanced technologies designed to ensure secure and efficient operation. One of these is End-to-End Data Protection, which ensures secure data handling and prevents data corruption during transmission.

SLC write cache technology

The SSD also features SLC write cache technology, which enhances performance by allowing data to be written to the drive quickly. Additionally, the T425 is equipped with Dynamic Thermal Throttling capabilities. This feature effectively manages heat, ensuring optimal performance under heavy workloads and preventing overheating that could potentially damage the drive or the system.

T425 SSD storage

The Cervoz T425 SSD represents a significant advancement in the field of compact, high-performance storage solutions. By offering high-speed data transfer, flexible configuration options, and advanced data protection and thermal management features, the T425 breaks free from storage limitations and redefines the potential of computing systems. This new SSD is set to offer new level of performance, power, and efficiency for industrial PCs, demonstrating how technological innovation can overcome physical constraints and open up new possibilities in system design and performance. Personally I can’t wait to see the reviews and benchmarking tests for this small SSD storage solution.

Source : Cervoz



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals