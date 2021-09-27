Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 durability tested (Video)

We recently saw a durability test for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 which passed and now it is the turn of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The video below form JerryRigEverything puts the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 through a range of durability tests. This includes a scratch test on the display, a burn test and of course a bend lets, will it survive? Lets find out.

As we can see from the video the handset display starts to show scratches at levels 2 and 3, this is because the display is not made from glass because it is foldable.

The device also did OK in the burn test considering the screen is made from plastic so it did have permanent damage.

The device appears to have survived the bend test, this is considerably better than some other folding devices. So the handset has managed to survive the durability test.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.7 inch folding display with a FHD+ resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels, there is also a secondary 1.9 inch cover display with a resolution of 2640 x 512 pixels.

It also has a Snapdragon 888 processor and a choice of RAM and store options, plus a range of cameras.

These include On the back of the handset there is a dual camera setup with two 12 megapixel cameras, these include a 12 megapixel wide angle camera and a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

