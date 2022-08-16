Spotify offering three month trial of Premium

Spotify has announced that it is offering a three-month free trial of its paid music service, Spotify Premium, to new users.

They are also offering people who may have canceled their individual plan before the 15th of July the chance to purchase the plan for 3 months for just $9.99.

In need of a pick-me-up to get you through autumn and the cooler days ahead? It’s easy to keep the summer beat going with your favorite beach or poolside tunes—especially when they’re unlimited, on-demand, and ad-free—and when they cost even less.

That’s right: Starting today, Spotify Premium is offering three months free of our Individual Premium plan to eligible Free and first-time users. And for those who canceled their Individual Premium plan before July 15 and want to get it back, we’re offering three months for just $9.99. That’s less than $4 a month for unlimited music and podcasts.

If you’re a first-time subscriber, you’re eligible for three months of free Spotify Premium. That means unlimited skips, the ability to play any song you want, and no ads between songs.

If you have already experienced the magic of Spotify Premium but canceled your account for some reason, you may be eligible for three months for just $9.99 (or your market equivalent). That means less than $4 a month for three months—just our little way of saying “welcome back!”

You can find out more details about this new three-month free trial for new users and the deal for people who have canceled at the link below.

Source Spotify

