Google Play now offers new payment option with Spotify

Google has announced that it is piloting an alternative payment option on Google Play with select partners, one of the first partners is Spotify.

The new payment option will allow people who download the Spotify app to choose to either pay with Spotify’s own payment system or with Google Play Billing, more details are below.

Users who’ve downloaded Spotify from the Google Play Store will be presented with a choice to pay with either Spotify’s payment system or with Google Play Billing. For the first time, these two options will live side by side in the app. This will give everyone the freedom to subscribe and make purchases using the payment option of their choice directly in the Spotify app. Spotify will continue to freely communicate with users about our Premium subscription service, promote discounts and promotions, and give listeners on our Free tier the ability to convert to Premium directly in the app.

Over the coming months, Spotify will work with Google’s product and engineering teams to build this new experience, and we’ll roll out in countries around the world. Working together, the companies will test and learn, jointly exploring product innovations across the Android platform. We anticipate launching the first iteration of User Choice Billing later this year.

You can find out more details about the new payment option for Spotify at the link below, this option should also be made available to more companies soon.

Source Google, Spotify

Image Credit: cottonbro

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals