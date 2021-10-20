Splay fabric display and short throw pico projector other perfect combination

Splay is a new combination of a small pico projector and fabric display that when combined allow you to create a large second screen. Splay doubles up both as an expandable display with an awesome 24.5-inch diagonal screen size, and also as a fully portable projector with an ultra-short throw range and bright. The projector offers a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and is now available to back via Kickstarter.

Splay fabric display and pico projector hits Kickstarter

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $674 or £491 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 48% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Splay easily transforms between the largest portable display and the only ultra-short-throw pico projector. Made from patent-granted technology, including the world’s only display material that fully expands and folds in all directions. Splay is your fleixlbe companion for busy workdays, fun adventure days, and more. Splay is the largest portable display on the market at 24.5″. With up to 4 hours of battery life and ultra-bright 800 nits, you can work stress-free in any indoor environment and outside in well-shaded areas.”

If the Splay campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the Splay Pico projector and fabric display project play the promotional video below.

“In collaboration with a leading nano-materials science research center, we developed (and patented!), the first type of projection screen material that significantly mitigates wrinkles when collapsed. No other display can fully fold and expand in all directions! Combined with the tension applied by the arms, this ensures a flat, durable screen that gives a high-quality image!”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the Pico projector and fabric display, jump over to the official Splay crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals