Spinciti “supercharged” electric bike

A new “supercharged” electric bike has been created by Spinciti offering a lightweight, high-performance commuter E-Bike with a 50 mile range. “Engineered for premium performance with Tekto Hydraulic Disc Breaks, an efficient LG removable battery, and a top-tier Shimano gears & shifter – all on a lightweight alloy frame.” Check out the video below to learn more about the Spinciti electric bike which is now available via Indiegogo with a 50% discount for early bird backers.

“Hybrid cyclocross, mountain bike frame, is designed for urban commuters to be safe when navigating city streets. Making turning easy, riding smoother on bumpy roads, and improving obstacle avoidance. Spiniciti offers a variety of colors to match your style and frames to fit your comfort. At the end of the campaign, you will receive a survey to select your color and frame preferences.”

“Narrow, high endurance tires, light-alloy frame & top of the line Shimano 8 gear shifter, allowing you to flatten hills and ride with ease, whether you choose to pedal or motor. The torque sensor pedal assist gives a more natural ride than an electric bike with a throttle. Free up your hands to signal to others around your path, drink from a water bottle and do other small tasks without pausing or slowing down. You can choose from 5 levels of assistance to how much power you want from the motor, so it always gives you the power that you need. By doing so, you can get a higher range per charge and go farther than if you were relying solely on the battery.”

For full specifications, and a complete list of all available pledge options jump over to the official crowdfunding campaign page on Indiegogo.

Source: Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals