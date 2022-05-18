Spiderhead first trailer released starring Chris Hemsworth & Miles Teller

Netflix has released their first trailer for its upcoming new science-fiction film starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller. Spiderhead a film about a prisoner in a state-of-the-art penitentiary that begins to question the purpose of the emotion-controlling drugs he’s testing for a pharmaceutical genius.

The Spiderhead science-fiction thriller has been directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, based on the dystopian short story “Escape from Spiderhead” by George Saunders and will premiere on the Netflix streaming service next month from June 17, 2022 onwards.

Netflix Spiderhead film starring Chris Hemsworth

“Two inmates (Miles Teller & Jurnee Smollett) form a connection while grappling with their pasts in a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by a brilliant visionary (Chris Hemsworth) who experiments on his subjects with mind-altering drugs. Directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick, Tron: Legacy). Based on The New Yorker short story, “Escape From Spiderhead,” by George Saunders.”

“”Escape from Spiderhead” was first published in The New Yorker in 2010, and in author George Saunders’s collection of short stories Tenth of December in 2013. A film adaptation was announced in February 2019 with Joseph Kosinski set to direct from a screenplay written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. In September 2020, Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett joined the cast.”

Source : Netflix

