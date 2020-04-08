Netflix Extraction movie starring Chris Hemsworth premiers April 24th 2020

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming original movie Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, a fearless black market mercenary. Who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. The Netflix original Extraction film has been directed by Sam Hargrave, and produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Avengers: Endgame.

Extraction also stars Rudraksh Jaiswal, David Harbour, Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda, Manoj Bajpayee, Marc Donato, Fay Masterson and Derek Luke.

“A hardened mercenary’s mission becomes a soul-searching race to survive when he’s sent into Bangladesh to rescue a drug lord’s kidnapped son. Chris Hemsworth stars in this nonstop action-thriller with Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda and Golshifteh Farahani.”

Source : Netflix

