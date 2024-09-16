Speed Test: Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Pixel 8 Pro

The Google Pixel series has consistently delivered top-tier smartphones, and the latest additions, the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 8 Pro are no exception. While both devices offer impressive performance, there are notable differences in their speed and overall capabilities. This article delves into the key aspects that set these two smartphones apart, focusing on their processors, RAM, design, biometric performance, software, app performance, RAM management, benchmark scores, camera performance, and network performance. The video below tests the two handsets side by side.

Processor and RAM: The Heart of Performance

The most significant difference between the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 8 Pro lies in their processors and RAM configurations. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is powered by the Tensor G4 processor, a innovative chipset designed to deliver exceptional performance and efficiency. Coupled with an impressive 16GB of RAM, the Pixel 9 Pro XL offers a seamless and responsive user experience, even when running demanding applications or multitasking.

In contrast, the Pixel 8 Pro features the Tensor G3 processor and 12GB of RAM. While still a powerful combination, it falls slightly short of the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s capabilities. The additional 4GB of RAM in the Pixel 9 Pro XL provides a noticeable boost in performance, particularly when it comes to handling multiple apps simultaneously and ensuring smooth transitions between tasks.Design and Build: Subtle Refinements

The Pixel 9 Pro XL introduces several design refinements compared to its predecessor. The most prominent change is the larger G logo on the back of the device, which adds a touch of sophistication and brand recognition. Additionally, the Pixel 9 Pro XL offers lighter color options and more rounded edges, giving it a sleek and modern appearance.

Despite these updates, both the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 8 Pro maintain the iconic camera bar design, ensuring a cohesive look across the Pixel series. This design element not only adds visual interest but also serves a functional purpose, housing the advanced camera setup that Pixel devices are known for.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL features a larger G logo, lighter color options, and more rounded edges compared to the Pixel 8 Pro.

Both devices retain the distinctive camera bar design, maintaining a consistent aesthetic across the Pixel series.

Boot and Biometric Performance: Speed and Security

When it comes to boot times, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a slight edge over the Pixel 8 Pro. Thanks to its advanced processor and optimized software, the Pixel 9 Pro XL powers on and reaches the home screen a few seconds faster than its predecessor. While this difference may seem minor, it can be noticeable for users who frequently restart their devices or rely on quick access to their smartphones.

Both the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 8 Pro offer reliable biometric authentication options, including face unlock and fingerprint sensors. The performance of these features is comparable between the two devices, ensuring swift and secure access to the smartphone’s contents. Whether using face recognition or the fingerprint scanner, users can expect a seamless and responsive experience on both the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 8 Pro.

Software and Display: Smooth Navigation and Long-Term Support

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 8 Pro run on the latest version of Android, Android 14, out of the box. This ensures access to the most recent features, security updates, and performance optimizations. Both devices support a high-resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth scrolling, fluid animations, and an overall immersive visual experience.

One notable advantage of the Pixel 9 Pro XL is its commitment to long-term software support. Google has promised over 7 years of software updates for the device, ensuring that users can enjoy the latest Android features and security patches for an extended period. This future-proofing aspect makes the Pixel 9 Pro XL an attractive option for users who prioritize long-term value and want to stay up-to-date with the latest software advancements.

App Performance: Smooth and Efficient

When it comes to app performance, the Pixel 9 Pro XL demonstrates slightly faster app launch times compared to the Pixel 8 Pro. This can be attributed to the Tensor G4 processor’s enhanced capabilities and the additional RAM, which allows for quicker loading and smoother transitions between apps.

However, it’s important to note that both devices handle daily apps and Google services efficiently. Whether you’re browsing the web, using social media apps, or accessing productivity tools, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 8 Pro deliver a seamless user experience. The difference in app performance between the two devices is noticeable but not significant enough to impact most users’ daily tasks.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL offers slightly faster app launch times compared to the Pixel 8 Pro.

Both devices efficiently handle daily apps and Google services, ensuring a smooth user experience.

RAM Management: Multitasking Made Easy

The Pixel 9 Pro XL’s 16GB of RAM gives it a significant advantage in terms of multitasking and RAM management. With more RAM at its disposal, the Pixel 9 Pro XL can keep a larger number of apps running in the background without the need to reload them when switching between tasks. This translates to a more seamless and efficient multitasking experience, as users can quickly resume their previous activities without waiting for apps to refresh.

In comparison, the Pixel 8 Pro, with its 12GB of RAM, still performs well in terms of RAM management. It can handle multiple apps running simultaneously and provides a smooth multitasking experience. However, when compared to the Pixel 9 Pro XL, it may require more frequent app reloading, especially when dealing with resource-intensive applications or extensive multitasking sessions.

Benchmark Scores: Measuring Raw Performance

Benchmark tests provide a standardized way to measure and compare the raw performance of smartphones. When comparing the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 8 Pro, the results reveal some interesting insights.

In single-core performance tests, the Pixel 9 Pro XL consistently achieves higher scores than the Google Pixel 8 Pro. This indicates that the Tensor G4 processor in the Pixel 9 Pro XL is more capable of handling single-threaded tasks, such as web browsing or running less complex applications.

However, in multi-core performance tests, the results are less consistent. While the Pixel 9 Pro XL generally outperforms the Pixel 8 Pro, there are instances where the Pixel 8 Pro achieves slightly higher scores. This suggests that the Tensor G3 processor in the Google Pixel 8 Pro is still a strong contender when it comes to handling multi-threaded tasks and intensive applications.

The 3D Mark Wildlife benchmark, which assesses graphics performance, reveals that the Pixel 9 Pro XL consistently achieves higher scores compared to the Pixel 8 Pro. This indicates that the Pixel 9 Pro XL is better equipped to handle graphically demanding tasks, such as gaming or video rendering, making it a more suitable choice for users with intensive performance requirements.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL achieves higher single-core benchmark scores compared to the Pixel 8 Pro.

Multi-core benchmark scores are less consistent, with the Pixel 8 Pro occasionally outperforming the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL demonstrates better graphics performance in 3D Mark Wildlife benchmarks.

Camera Performance: Capturing Life’s Moments

The Google Pixel series is renowned for its exceptional camera performance, and both the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 8 Pro continue this tradition. While the camera hardware and software are similar between the two devices, the Pixel 9 Pro XL introduces slight improvements that enhance the overall photography experience.

These improvements can be attributed to the advanced image processing capabilities of the Tensor G4 processor and the optimized camera algorithms. The Pixel 9 Pro XL delivers slightly better image quality, with more accurate colors, improved dynamic range, and enhanced low-light performance. However, the differences are subtle and may not be noticeable to the average user.

For photography enthusiasts or those who heavily rely on their smartphone cameras, the Pixel 9 Pro XL offers a marginal advantage over the Pixel 8 Pro. But both devices are capable of capturing stunning photos and videos, making them excellent choices for anyone seeking a top-tier camera experience.

Network Performance: Staying Connected

In today’s connected world, network performance is crucial for a seamless smartphone experience. When comparing the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 8 Pro, both devices offer reliable connectivity and fast data speeds.

Interestingly, in network performance tests, the Pixel 8 Pro exhibits slightly better download speeds compared to the Pixel 9 Pro XL. This difference is minimal and may vary depending on network conditions and location. However, it’s worth noting that the Pixel 8 Pro has a slight edge in this regard.

Despite this, both the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 8 Pro deliver excellent network performance, ensuring that users can stay connected, stream content, and download files without significant issues. Whether you’re browsing the web, making video calls, or streaming high-quality media, both devices provide a reliable and efficient network experience.

The Verdict: Is Upgrading Worth It?

When considering an upgrade from the Pixel 8 Pro to the Pixel 9 Pro XL, the decision ultimately depends on your specific needs and priorities. If speed is your primary concern, the Pixel 9 Pro XL offers notable improvements in performance, thanks to its Tensor G4 processor and 16GB of RAM. However, the difference in speed alone may not justify an upgrade for most users.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL shines in other areas, such as its refined design, enhanced AI capabilities, and future-proofing with more RAM and extended software support. These factors make it an attractive option for users with older Pixel models, such as the Pixel 7 Pro or Pixel 6 Pro, who are looking for a more substantial upgrade.

Additionally, if you prioritize a premium build quality and advanced AI features, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is worth considering. Its sleek design, coupled with Google’s innovative AI integration, offers a more sophisticated and intuitive user experience.

Ultimately, the choice between the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 8 Pro comes down to your individual preferences and requirements. Both devices deliver exceptional performance, impressive camera capabilities, and a smooth Android experience. Whether you opt for the latest and greatest with the Pixel 9 Pro XL or stick with the still-capable Pixel 8 Pro, you can expect a top-tier smartphone that excels in speed, functionality, and overall user satisfaction.

Source & Image Credit: Nick Ackerman



