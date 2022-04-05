Goldie sourdough bread making starter kit hits Kickstarter

Baker’s interested in starting their very own sourdough culture may be interested in a new sourdough bread making starter kit launched via Kickstarter this month in the form of Goldie. Designed to provide a warm, safe home for your sourdough culture the storage system warms your starter, bringing it up to the “Goldilocks Zone” of 75-82ºF – not too hot, not too cold.

Goldie’s top temperature light is always on helping you understand how your starter is feeling. Blue when your starter is feeling chilly and sluggish in your cool kitchen. Gold when your starter is just right, tucked into that Goldilocks Zone, healthy and active and Red when your kitchen has gotten too hot, overheating your starter and then exhausting it.

Sourdough bread making starter kit

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $69 or £53 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 47% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“We all know that if we want great bread, we need an active starter. Starter is most active when the temperature is 75-82ºF. That’s just a little too warm for most of us. Most of us keep our homes cooler…maybe 68-70ºF. “Room Temperature” makes our starters sluggish and our baking even harder. Goldie elegantly warms your starter, bringing it up to the “Goldilocks Zone” of 75-82ºF – not too hot, not too cold.”

With the assumption that the Goldie crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Goldie sourdough bread making starter kit project review the promotional video below.

“All you need to do is pop your starter inside Goldie. Use your favorite starter jar or our easy-to-clean Sourhouse Starter Jar. Flip the auto-warming switch on if you want your starter to be most active. You can always turn the auto-warming switch off if you want your starter at room temperature. Now you can count on your starter being ready on time.”

“Don’t let room temperature stand between you and better bread. With auto-warming turned on, the incubator tracks the temperature inside the glass cloche and provides just enough gentle warmth to keep your starter happy. Goldie will never overheat your starter. Best of all…you can shave an hour or more off of the typical doubling time of starters whether you keep it in the fridge or on the counter. On those days, when you don’t want your starter super active, you can always turn Goldie’s auto-warming function off.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the sourdough bread making starter kit, jump over to the official Goldie crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

