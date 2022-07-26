Bake your own Sourdough bread with this handy fermentation jar

Chefs and home baker’s wishing to start baking their own sourdough might be interested in a new Sourdough fermentation jar starter kit created by Borgla and launched via Indiegogo this month. The campaigners already raised over $500,000 thanks to over 8,000 backers and provides an easy way to set up a sourdough culture and keep it in perfect condition ready for baking.

Sourdough is a naturally leavened bread made with fermented sourdough starter rather than commercial yeast. The demented culture contains a variety of vitamins, minerals and nutrients as well as antioxidants making it a healthy addition to your daily diet. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $ or £ (depending on current exchange rates).

“For centuries, bread was made with only three ingredients: flour, water, and salt – without commercial yeast. And now, artisan breads are becoming more and more popular, there is hardly a town where there isn’t at least one bakery that offers sourdough products. Baking it at home is a good choice if you want to save some money since buying the sourdough baked goods can get quite expensive.”

Sourdough fermentation jar

Assuming that the Sourdough funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the Sourdough fermentation jar project checkout the promotional video below.

“Sourdough starter is always ready for your next baking, stored in a versatile cup-lid. It serves as a lid for fermentation jar and as a measuring cup. The markings on the sidewall of the cup-lid will help you accurately measure the water and flour at each feeding of the starter. Cup-lid safely covers the fermentation jar but not airtight. It allows the airflow and helps boost the live cultures in your sourdough starter. You will have an active levain ready for baking in no time. “

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the fermentation jar, jump over to the official Sourdough crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

