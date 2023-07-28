Sony PlayStation 5 sales hit 40 million

Sony has revealed how many units of its PlayStation 5 console it has sold since launch, it has now sold more than than 40 million consoles. The PS5 was launched in November of 2020 and it has ended up being a massively popular console for Sony.

Sony also revealed that there are now more than 2,500 games available for their PS5 console which is very impressive you can see more details about their latest milestone below.

We launched PlayStation 5 in November 2020 and the world was in a strange and different place than when we announced the console in 2019. Despite the unprecedented challenges of COVID, our teams and our partners worked diligently to deliver PS5 on time. We continued to face headwinds with the pandemic, and it took months for supply chains to normalize so we could have the inventory to keep up with demand. For more months than I care to remember, we kept thanking our community for their patience while working through these issues. But now PS5 supply is well-stocked and we are seeing that pent up demand finally being met.

You can find out more information about the Sony PlayStation 5 and the console’s impressive sales over at the Sony website at the link below, it will be interesting to see how long it will take for sales to hit 50 million.

Source Sony



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals