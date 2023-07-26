Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones get reviewed (Video)

The new Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless headphones were made official yesterday and the headphones are going to be available in the UK and in Europe from August they come with a range of features.

Now we get to find out more information about these new Sony wireless noise-cancelilng headphones in a new review video from Tech Spurt, let’s find out some more details about the headphones.

The new Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones will retail for €319 in Europe and £259 in the UK and they will be available in the UK and Europe from August, you can find out more information over at Sony’s website.

The WF-1000XM5 feature cutting-edge technology to deliver premium sound quality and the best noise-cancelling performance[iii] on the market. Real-time audio processors and high-performance mics power the specially designed driver unit Dynamic Driver X, for wide frequency reproduction, deep bass and clear vocals. They are designed to immerse you in a sound so good, it feels like you’re in the studio with your favourite artists.

The WF-1000XM5 now feature three microphones on each earbud, including dual feedback mics, which improve low-frequency cancellation performance. This is Sony’s biggest ever step forward in noise cancelling, resulting in ambient sound captured even more accurately.

Newly developed by Sony, the Integrated Processor V2 unlocks the potential of the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN2e. The unique combination of technology controls the six microphones, across both ears, to deliver unprecedented noise cancelling quality that can be adapted to provide the best performance for your environment.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals