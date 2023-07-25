Sony WF-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones launched

In line with the WF-1000XM5 earbuds launch, Sony has partnered with global singer, actor, song writer and Sony Music Entertainment artist, Miguel on storytelling around how the WF-1000XM5 earbuds are “For The Music”.

“As a music lover and a music creator, the WF-1000XM5 earbuds really surprised me in terms of bass, clarity, and overall dynamic range. I enjoy the ability to personalize and craft my own sound, and these earbuds deliver an authentic music listening experience,” says Miguel. “Plus, the noise canceling gets rid of any unwanted noise.”

With the launch of this product, Sony has established the brand tagline “For The Music” for its audio products. Under this tagline, Sony is affirming itself as the premier audio brand connecting creators and music lovers, aiming to create authentic music experiences and transcend emotion for fans by supporting creator vision over everything.