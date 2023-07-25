Sony WF-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones launched

Sony has announced the launch of its latest noise-cancelling headphones, the Sony WF-1000XM5, and they are designed with music in mind Sony has teamed up with legendary artist Miguel for its new headphones.
In line with the WF-1000XM5 earbuds launch, Sony has partnered with global singer, actor, song writer and Sony Music Entertainment artist, Miguel on storytelling around how the WF-1000XM5 earbuds are “For The Music”.
“As a music lover and a music creator, the WF-1000XM5 earbuds really surprised me in terms of bass, clarity, and overall dynamic range. I enjoy the ability to personalize and craft my own sound, and these earbuds deliver an authentic music listening experience,” says Miguel. “Plus, the noise canceling gets rid of any unwanted noise.”
With the launch of this product, Sony has established the brand tagline “For The Music” for its audio products. Under this tagline, Sony is affirming itself as the premier audio brand connecting creators and music lovers, aiming to create authentic music experiences and transcend emotion for fans by supporting creator vision over everything.
The new Sony WF-1000XM5 will go on sale in August and they will retail for £259 in the UK and for €319 in Europe, the headp[hones will come in a choice of two colors, black and silver, you can find out more details over at Sony at the link below.
Source Sony
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.