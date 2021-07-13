Sony LSPX-S3 glass Bluetooth speaker $350

Sony has introduced a new version of its glass Bluetooth speaker, unveiling the LSPX-S3, a new wireless glass speaker, designed to provide you with a perfect blend of audio and illumination for a “deeply calming ambience” says Sony. The portable battery-powered rechargeable Bluetooth speaker can provide up to 8 hours of playback from a single charge allowing you to listen to music wherever you may be in your home.

Sony has equipped the LSPX-S3 Bluetooth speaker with Advanced Vertical Drive Technology, consisting of three actuators that discreetly attach to the end of the organic glass, vibrating the entire glass tweeter to spread sound in every direction. “No matter the music genre, the speaker offers clear and powerful high tones from the organic glass tweeter, while also delivering widespread sound with uniform volume dispersion”.

In the base of the Bluetooth speaker Sony has equipped it with a 46mm speaker unit for mid-range, a passive radiator enhancement for clear low-end and a “Bass Boost mode” for when you need a little extra. The LSPX-S3 Bluetooth speaker is also equipped with LDAC technology for high quality sound transmission and will be available to purchase during August 2021 priced at around $350.

“”The Sony LSPX-S3 is a sleek and streamlined speaker that seamlessly blends with any environment,” said Daisuke Kawaguchi, Vice President of Home Entertainment & Sound, Sony Electronics Inc. “With crystal clear sound and a unique flickering candlelight mode, this speaker is designed to create an inviting atmosphere that delivers incredible audio quality.””

“The LSPX-S3 Bluetooth speaker is a perfect night-time companion, enabling easy relaxation with music and calm light. Users can even download the Sony | Music Center app and remotely set a sleep timer before heading to bed.The LSPX-S3 features a satin finish and clear organic glass tube for a stylish look and feel. However, the speaker isn’t designed only to be stylish, but also with the environment in mind. Plastic comprises less than 5% of the packaging material, reflecting Sony’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its product and practices. “

Source : Sony

